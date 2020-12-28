ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea’s hope of finishing the year on a high was dashed Monday night as they could only secure a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in their final game of the calendar year 2020.

9 – Olivier Giroud has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, netting nine goals in total in this run. Against no side has the Frenchman scored more Premier League goals than he has vs the Villans (9). Routine. pic.twitter.com/qFnyiKtKJK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

Olivier Giroud proved his worth again; giving the Blues the lead in the 34th minute off an assist from Ben Chilwell

However, five minutes into the second half, Villa who have been quite impressive this season got the equalizer as Anwar El-Ghazi found the back of the net.

5 – Anwar El Ghazi has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, after netting just four in his first 37 in the competition. Hot. pic.twitter.com/nrDnV1cXty — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

Attempts by Chelsea to turn the tide and get back to winning ways having been decimated by Arsenal at the weekend proved futile as Dean Smith’s men held on for another massive result away from home.

With the solitary point from Monday night’s game, the Blues will be ending the year outside the top-four having dropped to the sixth spot while Villa have climbed to the fifth position on the Premier League standings.

Frank Lampard’s men will be starting the year in the Premier League with a blockbuster tie against Manchester City on January 3, 2021.

For Villa, they would be in action on New Year’s Day away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In the earlier game played at Selhurst Park, Kelechi Iheanacho missed the chance to score his first Premier League goal this season, after failing to convert from the penalty spot in Leicester’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Iheanacho was handed a rare starting role in a Premier League match while first-choice striker Jamie Vardy was among the substitutes.

The Nigerian had the chance to put the Foxes ahead in the 20th minute but his penalty kick was saved by Vicente Guaita in goal for Palace.

10 – Leicester City have been awarded their 10th penalty in their 16th game of the season, the earliest a team has been awarded as many penalties in a Premier League campaign, surpassing Blackburn's 25 games in 1994-95. Spotted. pic.twitter.com/enfLbn1ZNH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

That missed kick proved costly as Palace shot into the lead in the 58th-minute thanks to Wilfred Zaha who finished off a counter-attacking move.

However, the Foxes were given something to cheer when seven minutes to the end of the game, Harvey Barnes rescued a point with an equaliser.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are momentarily occupying the second spot on the log with 29 points while Palace are 13th on 19 points.