Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten one over his fierce rival Lionel Messi after emerging as Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai, Sunday night.

The delighted Juventus forward picked up the award in person at a ceremony held at the Armani Hotel on Sunday.

At 35, Ronaldo is still waxing strong and his records for both club and country speaks volume.

The Portuguese star who has won domestic league titles in Spain, England and Italy and Euro 2016 with his national team admitted his pride at receiving this latest prestigious accolade.

According to the organsiers, Player of the Century is given to the player judged the best between 2001 and 2020.

“It’s a pleasure to win titles,” said Ronaldo who is also a five-time Ballon d’Or winner

“It’s not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible.”

Ronaldo also added more words on his Twitter handle, saying: “Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!”

While Ronaldo emerged Player of the Century, Pep Guardiola was honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards as the coach of the century.

The Spaniard was celebrated for a largely successful managerial career which has seen him win league championships in Spain, Germany and England, as well as the Champions League twice.

The Manchester City boss was not present at the gala, though he accepted the award via a pre-recorded video message.

Real Madrid were named the club of the century at the ceremony, while Bayern picked up the team award for 2020.

The Globe Soccer Awards, founded in 2010, acknowledge excellence in football with an annual gala dinner and awards ceremony.