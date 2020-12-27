ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi scored his first Premier League goal on Sunday to help West Brom to a morale-boosting 1-1 draw in their away tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds had taken an early lead when Sadio Mane finished clinically from a Joel Matip pass just 12 minutes into the game.

However, the Reds struggled to create clear chances after that.

Sam Allardyce’s side at the end punished their lethargic display with a deserved leveller eight minutes from time.

1 – This is the first time since December 2016 that Liverpool have dropped points from a winning position at Anfield against a side starting the day in the relegation zone (2-2 West Ham). Shocking. pic.twitter.com/BukYMJMu31 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

The Baggies were quite tenacious in their resolve to frustrate Liverpool for long periods – and their well-organized play culminated in the 82nd-minute equaliser by Ajayi.

West Brom have a rich history of Nigerian players with the likes of Osaze Odemwingie, Victor Anichebe and even Kanu Nwankwo previously starring for the Baggies.

Sunday’s draw means Liverpool missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

For West Brom, they are still deep in the relegation waters; second from the bottom with a paltry eight points from 15 games.

It also leaves Allardyce, the last manager to win a Premier League game at Anfield, with Crystal Palace in 2017, to celebrate another impressive result on Merseyside.

4 – West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in each of his last four Premier League games at Anfield (W1 D3), each coming while in charge at a different club (Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom). Miraculous. pic.twitter.com/R7j37pjNf8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

In the other Sunday Premier League games, West Ham and Brighton also ended their contest in a stalemate as they played at a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

At Elan Road, Leeds United returned to winning ways with a lone goal victory over Burnley.