Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, put in another good shift as Leicester City came from behind twice to force a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first of the Premier League Boxing Day fixtures.

Ndidi was in action from start to finish as he held sway in the midfield for the Foxes against the rampaging Manchester United team.

A great game at King Power Stadium ends in a draw 🤝 Full-time sponsored by @ParimatchUK ⏱️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2020

The Super Eagles star was booked in the 89th minute of the encounter that went down at the King Power Stadium.

United with 10 consecutive away victories in the Premier League were hoping to make it 11 in order to equal the incredible feat achieved by Chelsea between April-December 2008 and Manchester City between May-December 2017.

The Red Devils did start brightly and despite missing an earlier begging chance, Marcus Rashford got the opening goal for the visitors in the 23rd minute with Bruno Fernandes providing the all-important assist.

Saturday’s goal made Rashford the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano.

United’s lead was short-lived when Harvey Barnes just after the half-hour mark fired in the equalizer for the Foxes.

Fernandes was at fault as he lost the ball in the build-up to Leicester’s equaliser, with Barnes beating the unsighted David de Gea with a lovely curled shot from distance for his seventh goal of the season.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench and made yet another vital contribution as the former Paris Saint-Germain forward created what United thought would be the winner for Fernandes in the 79th-minute.

5 – Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player. Harbinger. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

Leicester would have the final say as Vardy popped up with a late goal that earned them a share of the spoils.

While the Foxes are second on the log with 28 points from 15 games, United a just a point behind in third place albeit with a game at hand.