French club Paris Saint Germain have sacked their manager Thomas Tuchel, multiple news outlets including the BBC are reporting.

Tuchel has been in charge of the Parisians for two-and-a-half years having begun his reign in June 2018.

In this period in charge, Tuchel won two league titles, the French Cup and French League Cup.

He also guided PSG to reach the Champions League final for the first time last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

In the present campaign, PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, and have lost four of their 17 games in the league this season.

The Parisians have also managed to pull through to the Round of 16 of the Champions League where they are billed to face Barcelona.

However, it seems the recent performances are still not satisfactory for the PSG hierarchy; hence the decision to sack their 47-year-old manager whose contract was to run until the end of the current campaign, having signed an extension last May.

Already many names have started popping up as likely successors to Tuchel and the most prominent is that of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 48-year-old Argentine, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been without a job since leaving Spurs in November 2019.

Apart from Pochettino, former Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, is also seen as a possible replacement for Tuchel at PSG.