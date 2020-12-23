ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers United have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the next phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian club romped to a 2-0 away win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Godwin Aguda and Fortune Omoniwari ensured that the Port Harcourt-based side are in the driver’s seat in this contest.

Both Rivers United and Celtic barely scrapped through the previous round as they needed penalty shootouts to progress.

However, in Wednesday’s tie, the Nigerian team showed they are a more formidable side compared to their South African opponents.

Aguda was on target in the 70th minute and ten minutes afterward, Omoniwari doubled the advantage and also sealed the victory.

Before Wednesday’s tie, the Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, had said his side now knows what is expected of them having struggled in the previous round. Truly, that seemed to have been the case.

Though they may have taken a huge step to progressing in the second-tier club competition, it is not yet done and dusted for the Pride of Rivers as they still need to finish the job in the second leg in a fortnight in Port Harcourt.

If Rivers United get past Celtic over two legs, they would have one more hurdle to cross before making it into the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

No Nigerian team has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup.