The Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are now occupying the second position with Leicester City on the Premier League standings following Sunday’s 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.

While Ndidi was heavily involved in Sunday’s outing and was even booked in the 72nd minute, his compatriot Iheanacho only enjoyed a cameo role after coming on as an 88th-minute substitute for Jamie Vardy.

Vardy was on target from the penalty spot and also had a hand in the second goal as Leicester City moved up the ladder with the hard-fought 2-0 victory.

The English striker converted his 11th league goal of the season on the stroke of half-time after Serge Aurier was penalised following a VAR review of his avoidable challenge on Wesley Fofana.

Tottenham were not at their usual best and after a series of lethargic performances, they were punished with Vardy’s penalty and they were even fortunate not to lose by a wider margin.

James Maddison had a fine strike ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside decision before Toby Alderweireld inadvertently diverted Vardy’s header into his own net on the hour-mark.

Sunday’s result sees the Foxes move to within four points of leaders Liverpool. Tottenham on their part are now two points further back and drop to fourth.

Spurs will now turn their focus to Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at Stoke City.

For Ndidi, Iheanacho, and the rest of the Leicester squad, their next assignment is a home game on Boxing Day against Manchester United.

In the game played earlier on Sunday, Danny Welbeck’s late equaliser denied Sheffield their first win of the season in the Premier League as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Despite the solitary point earned on the road, the Owls are still firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings with two points from 14 games.