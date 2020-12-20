ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iwobi has reacted to the latest victory by his club, Everton, against his former team, Arsenal.

Iwobi has witnessed a change in fortunes with the Toffees as he is gradually becoming a pivotal member of the Everton team under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 24-year-old has made 13 league appearances for Everton this season.

On Saturday at the Goodison Park, Iwobi was in the thick of things as Everton secured a 2-1 win over the misfiring Arsenal.

After helping his team to another win, the Nigerian international was understandably delighted

Elated

Reacting via his social media pages, Iwobi wrote: “+3🤝 Nice To See Old Team Mates 🤞🏽 We Moveee 🤟🏽🍬.

+3🤝

Nice To See Old TeamMates 🤞🏽

We Moveee 🤟🏽🍬 pic.twitter.com/SmW0HMP3j6 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 19, 2020

Iwobi got a very good rating for his impressive performance for Everton in their victory over the Gunners.

In one of such ratings compiled by Liverpool Echo, Iwobi was among the top Everton players that featured against Arsenal having been rated as 7.

Iwobi was inspiring as he helped the Toffees inflict more misery on the Gunners who are 15th and five points from the relegation zone.

While he is relishing Saturday’s victory, Iwobi still admits he has a lot of people to thank at Arsenal for his career, including current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who he played alongside after coming through the club’s academy system.

He told Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t be where I am today, so I’m forever grateful for the opportunity they (Arsenal) gave me.

“I can look to everyone, Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery. Even current manager, Mikel Arteta, when I was playing under-21s at the time, he was coming back from an injury and would be playing for us.

“There’s been a lot of people that have been able to help me.

“When I was breaking through, Arteta was still there and he was always helping – not just me, but any youngster – he made life easier when I was pushing through.”