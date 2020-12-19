ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Liverpool needed until the last minute to get the winner over Tottenham Hotspurs but on Saturday afternoon, away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park scored seven times without response to hand Roy Hodgson’s team their heaviest ever defeat in the history of the English Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp decided to bench Mohamed Salah and chose Takumi Minamino in his stead and it was a correct choice as the 25-year-old Japanese attacker kicked off the goal fest with his first ever EPL goal for Liverpool. After the early goal, Palace had their chances to equalise through a misplaced pass from Jordan Ayew as he tried to pass to Wilfred Zaha. Liverpool raised their game and scored the second through Sadio Mane, who turned on the edge of the box to smash home the second.

Roberto Firmino scored a cheeky third as they went into the break with a three-goal lead. Jordan Henderson whipped in the fourth from outside the box before Klopp sent on Mohamed Salah for Mane. Firmino scored the fifth from a counter before the Egyptian duly scored a brace to cap and tie Liverpool’s biggest away win since 1896. It was also Liverpool’s first away win in three months.

The defending champions will be top of the EPL at Christmas as they bare their collective teeth in the defence of their title.