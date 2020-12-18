ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his fourth Bundesliga goal for Union Berlin in a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Friday night. The night should have belonged to Youssoufa Moukoko, Dortmund’s scorer, who became the youngest ever goal scorer in the Bundesliga at 16 years and 28 days; but for the exploits of Awoniyi and his teammates.

Awoniyi’s four goals have come in the last four weeks as Union Berlin have posted some eye-catching results, which culminated in the 2-1 win over the eight-time Bundesliga champions. Awoniyi opened the scoring with a deft header from a flicked header by Grischa Promel in the 57th minute. Moukoko responded with Dortmund’s equaliser just three minutes later with a fierce left-footer that beat Andreas Luthe at his near post.

But Union Berlin regained their lead through another header from a corner kick in the 78th minute from their captain, Marvin Friedrich. The 23-year-old Nigerian was taken off on 86 minutes, replaced by Akaki Gogia.

With the victory, Union Berlin moved to fifth on the Bundesliga table, one point off their Friday victims, Dortmund, who currently occupy the fourth Champions League slot.