Roberto Firmino scored what was the winning goal as Liverpool grinded out a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Mohammed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the 26th minute but Heung-Min Son was quick to cancel the goal out with his equaliser five minutes after.

6 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League meetings with Tottenham (five goals, one assist). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/Rz9Iswwlkg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

While it was looking like Jose Mourinho’s men had done enough for a point at Anfield, Firmino popped up with the late winning goal for Liverpool.

Firmino’s header was only the third 90th minute winning goal against a Mourinho handled team in the Premier League, after Mark Viduka for Middlesbrough in August 2006 and Oussama Assaidi in December 2013 for Stoke City.

The defending champions have thus returned to the summit of the Premier League table while Spurs drooped to the second spot.

Elsewhere, Everton secured the only away win in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they thumped Leicester City 2-0 at the Kings Power Stadium.

Nigeria International Alex Iwobi was in action for the Toffees for 90 minutes and his presence was quite effective for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Iwobi provided the assist for Everton’s opening goal and also created a couple of other chances as Everton climbed into fifth position with the victory over the Foxes.

On the losing side was two other Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho with the former playing the entire match while the latter came on as a second half substitute.

At Elan Road, Leeds United were in top form as they beat Newcastle United 5-2.

The three other fixtures played on Wednesday night all ended in stalemates as Arsenal and Southampton as well as West Ham and Crystal Palace played 1-1 draws while the Fulham and Brighton tie ended in barren draw.