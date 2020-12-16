ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is waxing stronger with his Bundesliga team, Union Berlin, as he scored yet another goal for the capital-based club on Tuesday in their league game against VfB Stuttgart.

Awoniyi’s goal, the third for the season, was initially seen as good enough to give Union Berlin an away win but VfB Stuttgart fought back from the two-goal deficit and deservedly recorded a 2-2 draw against the Iron Ones.

In his usual religious manner, Awoniyi gave all praises to God for his latest goal even as he expects that things will keep getting better.

On his official Instagram page, Awoniyi wrote: “God with us and God in us, you deserve the highest praise. #Emmanuel# always with us 🙏🏿🙏🏿 Teilen Sie Punkt am Ende, aber wir machen am Freitag weiter mate @1.fcunion”

In Tuesday’s outing, Awoniyi was in action from start to finish for his side whereas his compatriot Anthony Ujah was outrightly omitted for the encounter.

Awoniyi is originally signed to Liverpool but the 21-year old has consistently been shipped out on loans to seven different clubs.

The present stint with Union Berlin is Awoniyi’s third in Germany after previous loans with Mainz and Bundeliga 2 side, FSV Frankfurt.

With the three goals in nine games, this is by far the best run for Awoniyi in Germany.

ALSO READ: Awoniyi scores first Bundesliga goal for Union Berlin against FC Koln

With the outcome from Tuesday’s game, Stuttgart are still occupying the seventh spot in the Bundesliga after garnering 18 points from 12 games in the 2020-21 campaign, while Union Berlin are sixth with the same number of points although with a superior goal difference.

Many are positive that Awoniyi can get the much-anticipated call up to the Super Eagles if he keeps the momentum with Union Berlin.

The striker has already featured for all of the country’s age-grade teams and is waiting to grab a chance with the Super Eagles.