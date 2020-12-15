ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen will miss the trip to face Inter Milan with Napoli on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he sustained in the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone on November 13 in Benin. There had been reports that the injury was made worse by Super Eagles medical staff, but the report was refuted by the Napoli forward.

Napoli’s doctor has now confirmed that his Nigerian counterparts prevented a worse injury. Raffaele Canonico told Radio Kiss Kiss via Football Italia that the 21-year-old does not require surgery on the shoulder but he continues to train alone in rehabilitation.

“My colleagues deserve to be praised,” Canonico said. “They were quick in the clinical approach. Victor [Osimhen] was lucky, he could have had more serious damages. He suffered an injury with no surgical interest,” he added.

Though he could not give a definite time when the Nigerian will return to action. “The recovery time always depends on the person. For this kind of injury, it could take from 30 to 70 days to return to action.”

This was confirmed by Napoli’s official website, which read: “Therapy, work on the pitch and in the gym for Osimhen.” Osimhen has played just eight matches for Napoli in all competitions scoring twice since his mega move from Lille in the summer.