The draws for the first round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League‘s knockout stage was conducted in Nyon on Monday.

Entering the round of 16 draw was defending champion, Bayern Munich, who led three other German teams with three Spanish and English teams also in the draw.

The only remaining club with a Nigerian, FC Porto of Portugal, was drawn against two-time champions, Juventus, led by Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Nigerian, Zaidu Sanusi, is appearing in Europe’s elite tournament for the first time, after joining Porto in the summer from Santa Clara, also in Portugal.

In the group stage, he appeared in all six matches, playing a total of 526 minutes and scoring one goal. He helped the Portuguese champions keep five consecutive clean sheets after the 3-1 matchday 1 loss to Manchester City.

In other exciting matchups, Barcelona will come up against PSG and their former player, Neymar, in what will be an intriguing clash as Lionel Messi eyes a Nou Camp exit next summer.

First timers, Borussia Monchengladbach, were paired with Manchester City, who are seriously chasing a first Champions League triumph, led by Pep Guardiola.

Former Dortmund forward, Stephane Chapuisat, who picked the teams said Bayern Munich remain the favourites but the hectic schedule means there can be upsets along the way.

The first legs come up on February 16 and 17 next year and the schedule will be announced subsequently by UEFA.

Fixtures

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Barcelona v PSG

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund