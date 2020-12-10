ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal maintained their perfect record in this season’s Europa League, as goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun, sealed a 4-2 win at Dundalk in their final Group B match on Thursday.

A much-changed Arsenal lineup, rested several senior players, having already qualified for the last 32, went ahead in the 12th minute.

This was when Nketiah chipped the ball over Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers for his fifth goal in all competitions this season.

Elneny doubled the lead with a shot from distance, six minutes later for his first Arsenal goal in three years.

But the Irish side hit back through Jordan Flores who beat Runar Runarsson following a neat exchange with Michael Duffy.

Bottom-placed Dundalk had the opportunity to equalise, but Darragh Leahy’s effort from point-blank range was blocked by Calum Chambers before Willock struck with a low shot after the interval to make it 3-1 to Arsenal.

Substitute Balogun added a fourth with a side-foot finish after being played in by Nicolas Pepe, 10 minutes from time before Sean Hoare nodded in a consolation goal for the hosts at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Arsenal, who finished with six victories out of six and scored 20 goals, will discover their round of 32 opponents in Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first legs are due to take place on Feb. 18 and the return fixtures on Feb. 25.

(Reuters/NAN)