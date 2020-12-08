ADVERTISEMENT

The first set of final group games in the UEFA Champions League were played on Tuesday night and some stunning results were produced.

For many, the attention was at Camp Nou where fierce rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in action for Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

Though Barca and Juve were already assured of their places in the knockout phase long before now, the bone of contention was to know who will finish as the top team in Group G.

In the end, it was Juve that came tops after humiliating Messi and his Barcelona teammates 3-0 on their home turf.

Ronaldo scored two goals from the penalty spot against Barcelona, a feat no other player as ever achieved in the Champions League against the Catalan giants.

2 – Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 has become the first player in Champions League history to score two penalty goals in a single game against Barcelona. Punisher. https://t.co/YlcML4pctS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 8, 2020

Juventus with the 3-0 win also became the first Italian team to record such a margin of victory over Barcelona in an away game in any UEFA competition.

While the game at Camp Nou appeared like one-way traffic, there was drama in Germany in the Group H tie between RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

The Bundesliga side had raced into a three-goal lead before United mounted a late fightback which saw then scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes of the encounter played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

With this loss, United have dropped to the Europa League while PSG whose game was halted due to racism concerns are through with RB Leipzig nonetheless.

3 – Man Utd have conceded 3+ goals in consecutive Champions League games for the first time since April 2003 (Both v Real Madrid). Whimper. pic.twitter.com/I2t38Iqjsy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2020

Elsewhere, the hopes of the Nigerian duo of Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke progressing with Club Brugge to the knockout stage was dashed following the 2-2 scoreline, they could only manage against Lazio at the Stadio Olympico.

With the ouster of Ighalo’s Manchester United and the failure of Brugge, Zaidu Sanusi with FC Porto is the only recognizable Nigerian already in the UCL Round of 16.