Onuachu now has 14 goals in 14 league games

Paul Onuachu has not scored for Nigeria since March 26, 2019, but he can’t stop scoring for KRC Genk in the Belgium league where he has hit 14 goals in 14 league games.

On Sunday, he scored a brace against Antwerp – the first a low drive into the corner and the second a striker’s opportunity inside the box to help his team to the top of the standings.

Geek ran out 4-2 winners to take their points total to 31, one ahead of Club Brugge.

Zaidu Sanusi scored his first league goal for Porto

In-form Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi , scored his first league goal for Porto 10 days after he scored his first ever for his new club in the Champions League against Marseille.

Sanusi’s goal in the fourth minute was the first of four Porto goals scored to overcome the challenge of Tondela 4-3.

Sanusi scored just one goal for Santa Clara last season in Portugal’s top flight, and he has matched that tally in just seven games.

Porto are third on the table with 19 points, four behind current leaders, Sporting.

Sanusi has played 12 matches for the Portuguese giants in all competitions after his summer move.

Dessers ends 36-day goal drought

Overlooked Nigerian striker, Cyriel Dessers, ended another goal drought spell on Sunday as he scored Genk’s fourth goal in the 4-2 victory over Antwerp.

The recently naturalised Nigerian came on for Onuachu in the 81st minute and scored on a breakaway on 88 minutes to give Genk the 4-2 win.

Dessers’ last goal for the current league leaders was on October 30. He has now scored four goals in 11 appearances as he tries to recreate his last season for Heracles, where he scored 15 goals in 26 league games.

Ike Ugbo scored his 8th league goal

Ugbo, on loan from Chelsea, and yet to declare for either Nigeria or England, scored his eighth league goal for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 away defeat to OH Leuven last Saturday.

His goal resulted from good movement in the box, as he controlled a ball and swept home the consolation goal a minute into added-on time in the second half.

Ugbo has appeared in 13 league games this season with Cercle Brugge currently 12th in the 18-team league.

Chukwueze scored first goal in the Europa League

It was Samuel Chukwueze that got the only goal for Villarreal as they confirmed passage to the next stage of the UEFA Europa League competition last Thursday away to Sivasspor.

The 21-year-old winger tapped home from close range after outstanding work down the left flank by Jaume Costa.

It was the Nigerian’s second goal of the season, after scoring in the league against Real Valladolid on November 2.