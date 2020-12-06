ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham Hotspurs are increasingly looking like genuine Premier League title contenders as they are back at the top of the log following their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday in the North London Derby.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were at their best again; scoring a goal each to give Spurs the victory and maximum points they desire over their city rivals, Arsenal.

The Gunners on their part are now closer to the relegation zone in 15th position than the top-four spot they desperately covet.

Jose Mourinho’s men went into Sunday’s derby as the favourites going by their decent form which has seen them beat Manchester City and snatch a draw against Chelsea.

True to form, it took just 13 minutes before Spurs got their nose in front as Son opened the scoring off yet another Harry Kane assist.

The South Korean broke from halfway, cut inside, and bent a glorious effort into the top left-hand corner of Bernd Leno’s net just a few minutes into the derby.

While Arsenal were struggling to create chances and get back into the game, the match swung further in Spurs’ favour on the stroke of half-time.

2 – Mikel Arteta is just the second Arsenal manager to lose each of his first two north London derbies, after Bertie Mee in 1966-67. Disappointing. pic.twitter.com/4tx33AuaRr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Son this time around returned the favour for Kane when he cut the ball into the path of the English striker who lashed the ball in off the bar at the near post in the first-half injury time.

With that goal, Kane is now the outright top scorer in North London derbies in all competitions with 11 goals

Though there were flashes of brilliance in the second half, it was too little late for Arsenal as they were effectively condemned to their sixth defeat in 11 league games.

Earlier in the day, the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City snatched a 2-1 win against Sheffield.

All smiles for the win 🦊💙 pic.twitter.com/EoCefPfTbs — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) December 6, 2020

It was, however, not the same for Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, as he and his West Brom tea Semi Ajayi, mmates were roundly thrashed 5-1 by Crystal Palace.