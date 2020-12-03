ADVERTISEMENT

The UEFA Champions League games played Wednesday night served a lot of goals as many of the big teams stamped their authority in the penultimate ties in the group stage of the competition.

In Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new milestone; scoring his 750th club goal as Juventus thumped Dynamo Kyiv 3-0.

750 – Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal among clubs and senior National team, with 10% of these being scored for Juventus. Limitless.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mmm4Xov19x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

Federico Chiesa gave the Italian giants the lead with his 21st-minute strike before Ronaldo doubled the advantage in the 57thminute and then Alvaro Morata added yet another goal barely 10 minutes after.

Juve’s Group G fierce rivals, Barcelona, recorded an identical scoreline in their own away tie against Hungarian side, Ferencvaros.

With the win, Barcelona, with their 100 per cent record, are top with 15 points while Juventus are second with 12 points.

In Group E, Chelsea despite their early qualification for the knockout phase, put up another ruthless performance, this time against Sevilla as they thrashed the La Liga side 4-0 away from home.

Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in the game to become the oldest player in Champions League history to score that number of goals in a game.

4 – Olivier Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 vs Aston Villa, while he's the first to net four for Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/p3k9sdCz9k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

Despite the home defeat, Sevilla with 10 points from five games, have also booked a place in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Odion Ighalo was handed a cameo role in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to PSG. Neymar scored twice at Old Trafford to give the Parisians a big chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

In Belgium, Emmanuel Denis was in action for Club Brugge as they recorded a 3-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg

On his part, Okechuwku Azubieke was missing in action as his Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir lost 3-4 to RB Leipzig.