The Coach of Serie A club Napoli, Gennaro Gattuso, has admitted the services of their mercurial signing Victor Osimhen is being missed despite the good results the club has been able to record in the absence of the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen cupped an injury during the last international break with Nigeria, suffering a dislocation in the first of the two legged-games between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The 21-year-old has since then been out of action but he is understood to be on a recovery process that would see him playing for Napoli again very soon.

This past weekend, Osimhen had physiotherapy and did some individual work on the pitch and in the gym.

While Nigeria’s and Napoli’s most expensive player ever is in a race against time to be passed fit for the Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, his importance has been highlighted once again by the club’s manager.

“We have missed Osimhen in recent weeks, remember, he is an important player,” Gattuso told Sky Italia after his side’s impressive 4-0 thrashing of Roma in Sunday’s Serie A outing.

Since his record-breaking move to Italy from Lille, Osimhen is yet to fully hit the right height at Napoli though he has two goals to his name already.

Though the injury suffered while playing for the Super Eagles has further slowed down Osimhen, many are still very positive that the former Lille striker would justify the huge investments made on him by Napoli.

Osimhen himself has also reiterated his resolve to repay the confidence reposed in him by Napoli and in particular Gatusso.

“For him (Gatusso) supporting me and pushing me to the hardest, trying to bring the best out of me, I want to repay him for the belief he has had in me, which is the most important thing,” Osimhen told Sports Radio Brila FM recently.