The two Nigerian representatives in this season’s CAF Confederations Cup, Kano Pillars and Rivers United, were both beaten on Saturday evening.

Pillars lost 3-1 away in Senegal to ASC Jaraaf while United went down 2-1 to Futuro Kings in Malabo.

With the Nigeria Professional Football League yet to kick off, both teams prepared for their continental assignments with friendly matches.

But that was no excuse for the loss as the football league is yet to resume in Senegal.

The Nigerians conceded first, in the 28th minute through Zaky Bassenewas, but Pillars equalised through David Ebuka.

Pillars conceded again on the 38th minutes from a Dialo header and Lubasse Gulye added the third for the home side in the second half to give Pillars a mountain to climb in two weeks at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.