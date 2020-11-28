ADVERTISEMENT

Just three months after joining Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns, South African manager, Pitso Mosimane, on Friday led his team to beat their Egyptian rivals, Zamalek, 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Two goals – one in each half clinched the ninth title for Ahly since their first triumph in 1982.

Amr El Solia scored the opener in the fifth minute and Mohamed Magdy scored the winner five minutes from time. Shikabala equalised for Zamalek in the 31st minute. Mosimane picked former Nigerian junior international, Junior Ajayi in Ahly’s starting 11 and the lanky striker lasted 67 minutes.

Mosimane won his first Champions League title in 2016, beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate and he repeated the trick again on Friday to keep up the record of Zamalek never beating their rivals in Africa’s top football competition.