Chelsea v Tottenham @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Nov.29
Last season, Frank Lampard beat Jose Mourinho twice in the league – a record against the Portuguese – scoring 13 goals and conceding just three. Mourinho, however, got back on board with a victory over his former side in the EFL Cup in September and his team has won all four away matches this season
Chelsea have history on their side as they have not lost to their London neighbours since February 1990 when they lost 2-1. Mourinho will have to find a suitable replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who is out with a groin injury. Erik Lamela is also out, but Matt Doherty is back in contention. The referee is Paul Tierney, who refereed Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in September. Will history hold sway or will the master humble his former apprentice?
Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-W]; Tottenham [W-W-W-W-L]
Head-to-head
29/09/20 LEC Tottenham 1 – 1 Chelsea
22/02/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Tottenham
22/12/19 PRL Tottenham 0 – 2 Chelsea
27/02/19 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Tottenham
24/01/19 LEC Chelsea 2 – 1 Tottenham
Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham
Sassuolo v Inter Milan @Mapei Stadium @3pm on Nov.28
Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, is under pressure with some fans calling for his sack after the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last Wednesday – #ConteOut trending on Twitter. His task is not made easier with the trip to the dreaded Mapei Stadium on Saturday with Sassuolo second on the Serie A table, and unbeaten with 18 points. Conte is still hampered by the absences of Aleksandar Kolarov and Marcelo Brozovic, due to COVID-19 protocols. It is a finely balanced encounter with Roberto De Zerbi’s Sassuolo having kept a clean sheet in their last three matches while Inter are undefeated in their last 10 away matches in Serie A.
Current Form: Sassuolo [W-D-W-D-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-D-L-D]
Head-to-head
24/06/20 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 3 Sassuolo
20/10/19 SEA Sassuolo 3 – 4 Inter Milan
19/01/19 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Sassuolo
19/08/18 SEA Sassuolo 1 – 0 Inter Milan
12/05/18 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 Sassuolo
Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Inter Milan
Valencia v Atletico Madrid @Estadio de Mestalla @4:15pm on Nov.28
With two games in hand, Diego Simeone’s Atletico team sit second on La Liga with 20 points. They can go top with a victory though Valencia under Javi Garcia have shown their capabilities with the 4-1 victory over Real Madrid and the comeback against Alaves last weekend, when they went two goals down. Simeone will be without Diego Costa, who has been diagnosed with Thrombosis while Lucas Torreira and Luis Suarez will be absent on account of testing positive for COVID-19. Valencia will miss their influential captain, Jose Gaya, while Geoffrey Kondogbia could feature against his former side. Valencia are undefeated in 23 of their last 25 home matches but Atletico are undefeated in their last 24 matches in La Liga.
Current Form: Valencia [D-W-D-L-L]; Atletico Madrid [D-W-W-D-W]
Head-to-head
14/02/20 LAL Valencia 2 – 2 Atletico
19/10/19 LAL Atletico 1 – 1 Valencia
24/04/19 LAL Atletico 3 – 2 Valencia
20/08/18 LAL Valencia 1 – 1 Atletico
04/02/18 LAL Atletico 1 – 0 Valencia
Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Atletico
Napoli v AS Roma @Stadio San Paolo @8:45pm on Nov.29
Naples is in mourning for losing Napoli legend, Diego Maradona, and all the players wore the No. 10 on their jerseys in Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Rijeka. After losing last weekend to AC Milan at the San Paolo, Gennaro Gattuso will want a return of all three points, but they face a Roma side, in good form – on an 11-game unbeaten run led by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times in eight league matches. Napoli will be without the injured Victor Osimhen, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is out on account of the red card he got against Milan. Paulo Fonseca can welcome back Edin Dzeko to lead the line in Naples.
Current Form: Napoli [W-L-W-W-L]; AS Roma [W-W-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
05/07/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 AS Roma
02/11/19 SEA AS Roma 2 – 1 Napoli
31/03/19 SEA AS Roma 1 – 4 Napoli
28/10/18 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 AS Roma
03/03/18 SEA Napoli 2 – 4 AS Roma
Prediction: Napoli 3-2 AS Roma