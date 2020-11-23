ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwo Awoniyi is still a Liverpool player but on Sunday he scored his first Bundesliga goal for Union Berlin, which helped his side to a 2-1 win away at FC Koln.

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner opened his account for the modest Bundesliga side on 27 minutes when he battled against two Cologne defenders, won the tussle and got away his shot, which beat the goalkeeper.

Ellyes Skhiri equalised for the home side on 36 minutes but Max Kruse scored the second for Union Berlin with 18 minutes left on the clock – and that proved to be the winning goal.

The three points took Union Berlin to fifth on the table with 15 points from eight matches.

It was Awoniyi’s sixth appearance and third start and he was taken off in the 73rd minute.

In the match, the 23-year-old attempted just one shot – his goal; completed the two dribbles he attempted, was dispossessed once and made 67 percent of the passes he attempted.

He was given a 7.26 rating by whoscored – the fifth highest of the 32 players that took part in the match.

This is Awoniyi’s seventh loan stint since he signed for Liverpool in 2015 and his 25th league goal in 110 appearances.