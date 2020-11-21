ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspurs are top of the English Premier League after a 2-0 win over Manchester City led by Pep Guardiola on Saturday night.

Goals came from each half – the first from Son Heung-min in the fourth minute and substitute, Giovanni Lo Celso, who scored 35 seconds after replacing Tanguy Ndombele in the second half.

Despite their overwhelming 68 per cent possession, Guardiola’s City were held at arm’s length by Spurs for the 90 minutes. It has now become City’s worst start to a league season under Guardiola – boasting just 12 points from eight matches, and with a negative goal difference.

In the first game of the day, Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James’ Park. Ben Chilwell forced Federico Fernandez into scoring an own goal on 10 minutes.

Chelsea had other chances to score more goals through Timo Werner but he lacked precision in the Newcastle box.

The German was instrumental to Chelsea’s second goal when he burst through the defence to assist Tammy Abraham in the 65th minute. Werner thought he had scored his fifth goal in five league games in the 75th minute but he was correctly adjudged offside.

Aston Villa lost their third consecutive home game 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. In the fourth game of the day, Manchester United achieved their first league win at Old Trafford in the 2020/21 season with a 1-0 win over West Brom.

United scored the only goal through a Bruno Fernandes penalty on 56 minutes. That win tales Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to ninth place on the table.

Leicester City can move back to the top of the table with a win at Liverpool on Sunday.