Eagles threw away four-goal lead for the first time

The Super Eagles, for the first time in their history, threw away a four-goal lead as they were pegged back by Sierra Leone in a Nations Cup qualifier, played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin-City. The Eagles raced into the four-goal lead in the first 29 minutes of the match.

Hamilton made history in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton made history on Sunday at the Turkish GP as he equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles after racing from sixth to take first position in Istanbul. Hamilton has a higher win ratio percentage, has more Pole positions in F1 history, and more race wins.

Johnson was a record breaker at the Masters

World No. 1, Dustin Johnson can finally rest easy after claiming the Green jacket at the Augusta National on Sunday. The 36-year-old blitzed through the field as he shot a final round of 68 for 20-under. This was the lowest final day tally ever; two shots lower than the all-time 72-hole record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Comoros edged closer to first AFCON participation

The tiny island of Comoros edged closer to qualifying for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament last Friday when they beat Kenya 2-1. The island populated by less than a million inhabitants lead Group G of the AFCON qualifiers and will qualify with a win over either Togo or Egypt in their final two games.

Sanchez scores all Argentina points in a historic win over New Zealand

Argentina beat New Zealand in rugby for the first-time last Saturday 25-15 and all of Argentina’s points came through Nicolas Sanchez. The Fly-half scored with a try, six penalties and a conversion. This was an extraordinary achievement because the Pumas of Argentina were playing their first match in 13 months.