The Nigerian Super Eagles players late Wednesday expressed optimism over the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone to be played on Friday in Benin, Edo State.

The players, who spoke with journalists shortly after a training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, said they would secure the maximum points in their third match in the AFCON qualifiers.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the players displayed seriousness in their two-hour training which ended at 8.10 p.m.

Striker Victor Osimhen said he was happy to be back in the team.

“We are ready for the match. We desire nothing but victory; it will not be easy, but we will give our all,” he said.

Osimhen, who plays for Napoli in Italy, however, expressed disappointment that fans will not be allowed into the stadium for the match.

He appealed to fans to watch and support them from home.

Speaking on the possibility of scoring in the match, Osimhen said, “My goals will come but the team victory is my overall desire.”

Also speaking, Joe Aribo said he was overwhelmed by the support from football fans in Benin.

He said the Eagles will play their normal game and win the match.

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, expressed happiness over the physical and mental state of the players.

He said only three of the players did special training because they just arrived at the Benin camp after a long journey.

He said other players were still being expected.