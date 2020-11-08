ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, got the only goal of the game as his Serie A side, Napoli battled to a lone goal victory away to Bologna on Sunday.

Osimhen in the 23rd minute headed in an inch-perfect cross from his teammate Hirving Lozano to register what is now his second official goal in the Serie A after nine appearances.

The Nigerian striker had scored his first goal against Atalanta last month.

Interestingly, Napoli had the ball in the back of the net again in the 49th minute through Kalidou Koulibaly from a corner, but Osimhen was adjudged to have fouled in the build-up to the goal.

Having contributed his own quota, Osimhen was then replaced by Andrea Petagna with seven minutes left in the game.

Napoli saw off stiff opposition before they landed Osimhen from Lille in a reported club-record deal said to be worth an initial €50 million.

The 21-year-old attacker spent just a single season in France but showed enough to seal a big move to Serie A, with Napoli understood to have given him a five-year contract.

Sunday’s win has taken Napoli to third spot on the Serie A log with 14 points; just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

Apart from Osimhen, there were also a couple of other African players actively and passively involved in the Bologna and Napoli ties.

They include Gambian striker Musa Barrow who featured for the 90 minutes and Nigeria’s Kingsley Michael watched on as an unused substitute.