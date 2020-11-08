Another battle royale is anticipated this evening as former Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool slug it out at the Etihad Stadium.

This is arguably the pick of the bunch among the fixtures for the weekend in England and many expect fireworks from the Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp tutored sides.

In the recent meetings between these two teams, City have won three of the last four games in all competitions, including a 4-0 victory in Liverpool’s first match after winning the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool have only won one of their last 11 league visits to the Etihad Stadium and have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10, shipping 26 goals in that time.

That said, if there is one coach that knows how to beat Guardiola, he is surely Klopp.

The German coach, with eight victories, is the most successful manager against Guardiola and he would be hoping to get his tactics right this time around.

Klopp’s Liverpool have started the season quite well and are guaranteed a return to the summit of the EPL standings if they pick up a win over City.

On their part, it hasn’t been the best of starts in the Premier League for City as they are presently outside the top 10 albeit with lesser games played.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates of the Man City Vs Liverpool tie.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Line ups:

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Silva, Foden, Garcia.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Firmino, Salah, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips.

Kickoff at the Etihad

Liverpool with an early chance

Shaky start for City as Liverpool are all over them in these early exchanges

The first free-kick goes to Manchester City

Great tempo by Liverpool .. end-to-end stuff at the Etihad

Sadio Mane is ruled offside.

Ten minutes played still Man City 0-0 Liverpool

PENALTY – Kyle Walker concedes a penalty for tripping Sadio Mane

Salah to take the kick for Liverpool

Salah scores!!! Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool

Kevin de Bryune swings in a cross but Aymeric Laporte is flagged offside as he tries to connect to that

Liverpool are in the ascendancy and Mane is giving Walker a torrid time.

The Reds are cutting through City far too easily in midfield. still Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool



