Manchester United came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday in the Premier League’s early kickoff.

Bernard had given Everton the lead in the 19th minute before Bruno Fernandes scored quickfire goals in the 25th and 32nd minutes to give United some reprieve going into the second half.

While the Toffees tried hard to get at least an equaliser, it was Edison Cavani that popped with a late goal in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 for United.

The goal by the Uruguayan is his first since making a deadline day switch to United.

With this latest victory, Manchester United have now won more 37 Premier League games against Everton.

This is the most wins the Red Devils have recorded against any side in the competition’s history.

With their back-to-back losses, Everton have dropped from their previously top spot to the eighth position on the League table.

As for United, they have taken a small leap to the 13th position.

Meanwhile, for the umpteenth time, former Nigeria International Odion Ighalo was not even named in the Manchester United squad for the Premier League tie.