Aina helps Fulham to first three points

In Ola Aina’s fourth game after his loan move from Torino, the Nigerian fullback helped Fulham to their first win of the 2020/21 English Premier League season.

Aina scored the second goal, a left-footed blast from the edge of the box, against West Brom to help secure the Cottagers’ first three points and take his team off the relegation places.

Fulham are 17th on the table with four points from seven matches.

Chukwueze nets his first of the season

It has been a slow start to the season for Samuel Chukwueze, but he showed that class is always permanent by netting his first goal of the campaign in his fifth start. It was a clean finish from inside the box with his left foot on 20 minutes.

Villarreal scored a second against Real Valladolid to take all three points. The Yellow Submarine climbed to sixth on the table with 12 points from seven matches.

Mukairu scores on Anderlecht debut

It was an impressive debut for Paul Omo Mukairu as the 20-year-old Nigerian stood up off the Anderlecht bench to deliver the only goal to help the record league winners to all three points at home to Antwerp.

Mukairu is on loan from Turkish side Antalyaspor until January 2021. Vincent Kompany’s team is sixth on the table with 20 points from 11 games.

Dessers nets again after 46-day goal drought

Cyriel Dessers was on the score sheet for Genk last Friday as they thumped Eupen 4-0. It was the first goal for the new Super Eagles Forward after his second league goal against Beerschot on September 14.

The 25-year-old has been omitted from the Super Eagles squad list for the Nations Cup double-header against Sierra-Leona, released by Gernot Rohr.

Dessers now has three goals from eight league appearances.

Onuachu can’t stop scoring in Belgium

Genk lanky striker, excluded from the next Super Eagles, Paul Onuachu, scored another goal – from the penalty spot as early as the fifth minute and provided the assist for compatriot, Dessers, to net the second.

Onuachu was subbed off in the 75th minute.

Genk moved to seventh place with 19 points from 11 league games and Onuachu leads the goal scoring chart with nine goals.

Nwakaeme’s two goals are in vain

Anthony Nwakaeme must have thought his brace – in the 31st and 38th minutes, that gave Trabzonspor a 3-1 lead was enough but Kasimpasa scored two goals in the last six minutes of the game to take the win and all three points.

It has been a dismal start for the 31-year-old and Trabzonspor, who were league runners-up last season, as they languish in 19th place with just five points from seven games.