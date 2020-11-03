ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina on Monday night opened their goal scoring accounts for the season with their respective clubs in Spain and England.

While Chukwueze netted the opener for Villarreal in their 2-0 win over Real Valladolid in the LaLiga, Aina was instrumental as Fulham recorded an identical scoreline over West Brom to seal their first victory since securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Chukwueze in Monday night’s tie scored for Villarreal in the 21st minute off an assist from Pedraza before Pau Torres in the 37th minute doubled the lead and also sealed victory for the Yellow Submarines.

Unai Emery’s men have moved up to the third spot on the LaLiga standings with Monday’s win as they now have 15 points from eight games.

They are behind Real Sociedad and Real Madrid who occupy the first and second positions respectively.

Chukwueze scored just three league goals last season but the 21-year old will be hoping to improve on that tally with a lot of games still to be played in the course of the season.

For Aina, Monday’s goal is quite significant as it ended his five-year wait for his first Premier League goal.

The Super Eagles defender had some splendid exchanges with teammates Mitrovic and Decordova-Reid, he created some space outside the area, before firing a thunderbolt into the top left corner from the edge of the area.

It was simply unstoppable for the Baggies goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone.

Both Chukwueze and Aina are part of Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone in this month’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Benin City and Freetown.

The Franco-German will happy with the form most of the invited players are showing ahead of games against the Leone Stars.