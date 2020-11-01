ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that English Premier League (EPL) matches will continue during a month-long national lockdown starting next week.

The return of the lockdown was to contain COVID-19 which has become resurgent in recent times in Britain.

Mr Johnson had in an address said there was a need for a return to the lockdown measure as the pandemic was showing no signs of abating

The new English Premier League season, 2020/2021, which is underway, is still being played behind closed doors, without the fans