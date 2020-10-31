ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the safety and security of players, supporters and all other visitors coming to the state for the Super Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

The game doubles as the first competitive match for the Super Eagles since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the first major competitive game to be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium since its reconstruction, a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, revealed.

The match will be played on November 13, a day after the inauguration of Mr Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, for their second term in office, the statement highlighted.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, reaffirmed the readiness of the state to host the teams and lovers of football, expressing confidence that the Super Eagles will be victorious, the statement revealed.

According to the statement, he said, “We are proud to play host to the AFCON qualifier between our Super Eagles and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the world-class Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“This match is dear to us, as it is coming barely 24 hours after the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki on November 12.

“As a sport-loving government, the Governor Obaseki-led administration has made concerted efforts to ensure the safety and security of all players, supporters and visitors who would be in the state for the football match. The governor has promised that the Super Eagles won’t lack any form of support to come out victorious in Benin City on November 13.

“The very competitive match will also be an opportunity for the governor to showcase to Edo people and Nigerians the holistic transformation of the stadium into a world-class facility. Players and supporters alike will be treated to one of the best sporting facilities in the world, which features a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.”