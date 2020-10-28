English teams campaigning in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League recorded a flawless record in their matchday two games with Manchester United and Chelsea, completing the roster with big wins on Wednesday.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool had won their respective games on Tuesday.

Chelsea took the centre stage in the early kickoff in Russia and the Blues seized the moment, romping to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Krasnodar in their Group E clash.

Going into Wednesday’s tie, it had been a torrid period for Frank Lampard’s side who had drawn their previous three matches; including two outings without even scoring.

While it was initially looking like it would be another bad day at the office with the penalty miss by Jorginho, the Blues got their acts together and found the right balance between attack and defense in Russia.

2/4 – Jorginho has missed two of his last four penalties for Chelsea, having scored each of his first eight spot-kicks for the side. Ricochet. pic.twitter.com/EAz07U3RAJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Callum Hudson-Odoi got the opener for the Blues after he was gifted his first goal in the competition by a goalkeeping error from Matvey Safonov.

Timo Werner made it 2-0 from the spot before Hakim Ziyech scored his first goal for Chelsea on his full debut, and then Christian Pulisic put the icing for a resounding 4-0 win for the Blues.

While Chelsea’s win was big, Manchester United’s was even bigger as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men thrashed RB Salsbrug 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite not starting the game, Marcus Rashford became only the second United player to score a hat-trick as a substitute Solskjaer did that versus Nottingham Forest in February 1999 in the Premier League.

3 – Marcus Rashford is only the second Man Utd player to score a hat-trick as a substitute after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer versus Nottingham Forest in February 1999 in the Premier League. Super. pic.twitter.com/DVEfo9HHZw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

While it was a big night for the Red Devils, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was missing, watching the entire game from the bench.

In the other Group H tie, PSG beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 with Moise Kean getting both goals for the Parisians.

Azubuike Okechukwu was once more missing in action for the Turkish side.

For many, the biggest result of the night was in Turin where Barcelona started the post-Bartomeu era with a crucial 2-0 away win over Juventus.

ADVERTISEMENT

13 – Álvaro Morata, who has had three goals ruled out for offside tonight against Barcelona, has been caught offside 13 times in the Champions League since the start of last season – only Timo Werner (also 13) can match his tally. ÁlVARo. pic.twitter.com/C2FD1aQcZ5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was not available for the Old Lady in Wednesday’s tie.