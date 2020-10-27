Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi featured for all 90 minutes as his Portuguese club, FC Porto, battled to a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in one of the matchday 2 Champions League games across Europe on Tuesday.

Sanusi, who recently debuted for the Nigerian national team, put in a good shift to help Porto to their first win in the group phase of the Champions League.

The Portuguese champions had lost 3-1 to Manchester City on matchday 1.

Pep Guardiola’s men on their part continued from where they stopped last time as they registered a 3-0 win away to Olympic Marseille to solidify their grip on the top spot in Group C.

At Anfield, another new Super Eagles player, Frank Onyeka, was in action for FC Miditlyand against Liverpool but his Danish club were beaten 2-0 by the Reds.

Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah were the goal scorers for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Meanwhile, Onyeka was booked in the 25th minute but featured for the entire duration of Tuesday’s tie.

In other games, Real Madrid came from two goals to force a 2-2 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

It was a similar situation in Italy where Atalanta also came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Ajax Amsterdam.

The earlier game in Ukraine between Shaktar Donesk and Inter Milan was the only one that failed to produce any goals as the tie ended in a barren draw.