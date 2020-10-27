Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, has officially resigned from his position following mounting fan pressure and a public fall-out with club legend, Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu opted to throw in the towel before he was set to receive a vote of no confidence from fans of the club.

He has been president of the Catalan-based club since 2014.

Though there has been a handful of poor decisions by Bartomeu, falling out with Messi after the Argentine player handed in a transfer request in August may have been his biggest undoing.

Bartomeu’s resignation, as well as that of the entire board of directors, follows Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Barca won four La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015 under Bartomeu’s leadership but resentment against him has grown in the past year.

He had been largely blamed for the deteriorating finances of Barca and for the team’s decline on the pitch, which saw them end last season with no major silverware.

Following his failed summer move, Messi said he felt deceived by Bartomeu and hit out at his presidency, saying “there has been no project or anything for a long time”.

Bartomeu had been due to step down in March 2021, having served the maximum two terms as club president but he has been eased out by the unhappy fans who are co-owners of the club.