Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score on Sunday night as Leicester City pipped Arsenal 1-0 in their Premier League tie at the Emirates.

Sunday’s goal for Vardy was the 11th time he would be scoring against the Gunners in 12 Premier League games.

Before finally breaking the jinx on Sunday, Leicester City in their past 14 away Premier League ties had never gotten a win against Arsenal; escaping defeat just twice in those times.

For Arsenal, it was not just about losing the three points in Sunday’s tie but they were dealt a devastating blow in double injuries for Bukayo Saka and David Luiz.

The Gunners who have now lost three out of their six league games will hope they can manage their season which seems to be derailing already.

In another match played earlier on Sunday, Jacob Murphy’s 89th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle against Wolverhampton.

Wolves had taken the lead through Raul Jimenez but Newcastle midfielder Murphy with his expertly taken free kick denied the hosts maximum points.

Wolves are 8th on the log with 10 points from six games while Newcastle United are 14th with eight points from the same number of games.