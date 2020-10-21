An amateur football club based in the Gbagada area of Lagos has announced the death of one of their fans, Adeyemi Sunday.

The Nigeria Nationwide League team, Gbagada FC, in a short statement posted on their social media handles (Twitter and Facebook) said that the deceased died from gunshot wounds sustained, on Wednesday, after being shot by the police in the area.

The club wrote: “We are saddened by the news that one of ours ‘Adeyemi Sunday’ a vibrant fan has just passed on as a result of a gunshot wound sustained from the Police Authority in Gbagada earlier today. We have lost a big one in the Blues family. 💔

#GFC #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

The Gbagada FC Team Manager, Akinyelu Oaljide, also confirmed the death of the fan to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“Yes, it happened early this morning,” he stated when quipped on the authenticity of the social media post.

The protests in Lagos and several parts of the country in recent days have turned violent with many suggesting that what started as a peaceful protest to end police brutality and seek general reforms had been hijacked by hoodlums.

Over a dozen deaths have been recorded in the past days across the country and many properties, including cars and houses, have been destroyed.

In Lagos, Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu has since declared a 24-hour curfew; which has largely been ignored as protests continued and more attacks were carried out on police stations and citizens’ properties.

Since the inception of the #EndSARS protest, popular figures in football circles including the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and many of the other national team players have lent their voice and support to end police brutality in Nigeria.

