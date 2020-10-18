ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid and Barcelona both lost on Saturday in the Spanish La Liga.

Real Madrid were defeated at home 1-0 by Cadiz. The only goal of the match was scored by Anthony Lozano in the 16th minute.

Coach Zinedine Zidane made four changes at half time. Still, the Los Blancos could not get an equaliser.

Also, FC Barcelona fell to their first defeat in La Liga under new coach Ronald Koeman as they lost 0-1 at Getafe on Saturday.

Getafe forward, Jaime Mata, sent goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the penalty spot to score the only goal in the 56th minute.

This was after FC Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, had been penalised for treading on the foot of Djene Dakonam.

FC Barcelona had played well in the first half and almost took the lead when Lionel Messi thumped a shot against the post.

Antoine Griezmann missed an even clearer chance before halftime, blazing over when through on goal unchallenged.

The loss left FC Barcelona ninth in the standings with seven points after four games, a week before the ‘Clasico’ at home to Madrid.