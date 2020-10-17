ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has opened his goal scoring account in the Italian Serie A, as he got one of the goals in Napoli’s 4-1 thumping of Atalanta on Saturday.

Osimhen’s goal came in the 43rd minute after teammates Hiving Lorzano had scored two goals and Matteo Politano had also got a goal for the hosts.

The 21-year old celebrated his goal by displaying a t-shirt with the inscription #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.

Napoli’s win is coming on the heels of the dropped three points against champions Juventus after the Naples side failed to travel to Turin over Covid-19 fears.

Osimhen impressed everyone in his first few weeks in Naples, scoring double hat-tricks in friendly games, but he could not find the net in Serie A after the first three matches.

Napoli landed the highly rated Nigeria forward from Lille in a reported club-record deal said to be worth an initial €50 million.

The 21-year-old attacker spent just a single season in France but showed enough to seal a big move to Serie A, with Napoli understood to have given him a five-year contract.

Having broken the duck now, many would be keen to see if Osimhen will be able to meet earlier predictions he would get double digits in his first season in Italy.