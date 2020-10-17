This can be called a derby weekend from England to Scotland, and to Italy where there are two heavyweight matches.

Everton v Liverpool @Goodison Park @12:30PM on Oct.17

Everton are (surprisingly) in a more vaunted position than their neighbours and start the weekend looking down on Liverpool, who need an immediate riposte to the 7-2 humbling handed to them by Aston Villa before the international break. Carlo Ancelotti has doubts over the fitness of Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne, who picked up injuries with their countries though the midfield duo – Allan and Andre Gomes are back in contention. More importantly for Jurgen Klopp is the return of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara though Alisson will still be missing. Will the goalkeeper again be Liverpool’s Achilles heel?

Current Form: Everton [W-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [L-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

21/06/20 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

05/01/20 FAC Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

04/12/19 PRL Liverpool 5 – 2 Everton

03/03/19 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

02/12/18 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

Prediction: Everton 3-2 Liverpool

Inter Milan v AC Milan @Stadio Giuseppe Meazza @5pm on Oct.17

Both teams have started the season very well and inter look well-fortified for a title challenge but COVID-19 has wreaked some havoc on Antonio Conte’s selection for this Derby della Madonnina while some key players have returned for Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri are also in formidable form – boasting a 19-match unbeaten run and the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Inter have already dropped points this season and a defeat could throw a spanner in the works for Conte, even though it is still very early in the season.

Current Form: Inter Milan [D-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

09/02/20 SEA Inter Milan 4 – 2 AC Milan

21/09/19 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Inter Milan

17/03/19 SEA AC Milan 2 – 3 Inter Milan

21/10/18 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 AC Milan

04/04/18 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Inter Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 AC Milan

Napoli v Atalanta @ Stadio San Paolo @2pm on Oct.17

Without jogging out on the pitch, Napoli have been docked four points because of COVID-19 protocol and they will have to entertain and beat the current league leaders, Atalanta, who are already destroying defences in Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso will be without Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas though the loan signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko could tide over these absences. For Gian Piero Gasperini, it is just more of the same with his team scoring for fun under the guidance of evergreen captain, Papu Gomez. We could see the return of the prolific Josip Ilicic. Will Napoli concede four against Atalanta or will they score more than this Atalanta team?

Current Form: Inter Milan [L-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

02/07/20 SEA Atalanta 2 – 0 Napoli

30/10/19 SEA Napoli 2 – 2 Atalanta

22/04/19 SEA Napoli 1 – 2 Atalanta

03/12/18 SEA Atalanta 1 – 2 Napoli

21/01/18 SEA Atalanta 0 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 3-2 Atalanta

Celtic v Rangers @ Celtic Park @12:30pm on Oct.17

The pride of Scotland are locked at the top of the table with Rangers edging their sworn rivals, even though they have played a game more. In what will be a close match, Neil Lennon will be without Odsonne Edouard, who tested positive for Covid-19. Steven Gerard will be without Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic. Both teams have not tasted defeat in the league but it looks like it will be one side boasting of that stat at the end on Saturday.

Current Form: Celtic [D-W-W-W-W]; Rangers [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

29/12/19 PRE Celtic 1 – 2 Rangers

08/12/19 LEC Rangers 0 – 1 Celtic

01/09/19 PRE Rangers 0 – 2 Celtic

12/05/19 PRE Rangers 2 – 0 Celtic

31/03/19 PRE Celtic 2 – 1 Rangers

Prediction: Celtic 2-2 Rangers