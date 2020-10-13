ADVERTISEMENT

The second of two friendly matches in the FIFA window ended with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia forcing the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 score line.

The Eagles were largely uncoordinated against Algeria last Thursday in their 1-0 loss – this was a much better showing.

There was more urgency from the Nigerians than they exhibited against Algeria with a more pronounced press in the Tunisian half.

The Eagles were more composed on the ball though the one mistake made in the defence led to the Tunisian’s equaliser late in the first half.

These are the ratings of the 15 players Gernot Rohr deployed against Tunisia:

Name Mins. Performance Rating Maduka Okoye 90 Assured performance from the 21-year-old and he is now pushing to command the No.1 shirt of the team. He was quick off his line and made good decisions in coming off his line. 7/10 Kevin Akpoguma 90 From right back to centre back, the 25-year-old Hoffenheim defender was okay and not eye-catching. With the quality of players in the two positions, his assurance is not so sure of these showings. 5/10 Kenneth Omeruo 90 The second half captain made the mistake for the Tunisian equaliser but apart from that, his positioning and tackling was assured. 6/10 Leon Balogun 57 Balogun was almost caught on the ball a few times but he had the quality to drive forward from defence to help his team offensively. 6/10 Zaidu Sanusi 66 His energy down the left flank was infectious but the new Porto defender needs to improve on his final ball. He instigated the first goal with a quick throw-in and seems unfazed by any opposition. A quality addition to the Super Eagles. 6.5/10 Alex Iwobi 90 He continued to impress with his movement and knack of finding good positions to receive the pass from the defenders. He needs to be more decisive in the last third to take his game to another level. 7/10 Semi Ajayi 90 The nominal central defender did his best but still he cannot move the ball quick enough but he justified his place with timely tackles and good coverage in the middle of the pitch. 6/10 Moses Simon 90 The Nantes winger should be doing more. He did not take on his marker when he had opportunities in one-to-one situations though his corner kicks proved dangerous all night. 6/10 Samuel Chukwueze 78 The Villarreal winger looks staid in whatever he is trying to do. Still looks menacing when he runs at defenders but as soon as he makes contact, he loses his way and the move terminates. He needs to find a higher gear to keep from stagnating. 5/10 Kelechi Iheanacho 90 He scored quite the exquisite goal but then soured his evening with that tame penalty. Looks to be dragging along more weight than he can carry and his inch-perfect passes were missing their zip. 6.5/10 Ahmed Musa (© 72 The captain had chances to run, which he did not take and looked out of sync with Iheanacho and Iwobi, who tried to tread in balls to utilize his searing pace. 5.5/10 Substitutes Chidozie Awaziem 33 Awaziem was solid in the right back slot and tried to join the attack as much as possible. 5/10 Jamilu Collins 24 His place in the team surely now looks under threat with Sanusi’s emergence. Seems to dwell too much on the ball and his decision making looks quite suspect. 4/10 Cyriel Dessers 18 Not the debut the Genk man will have dreamed of but he showed some glimpses as a box predator. 5/10 Chidera Ejuke 12 Showed off his dribbling skills though the team will need an end product but looks like a great addition to the team /10 Manager Gernot Rohr Rohr would have been pleased with this showing as the players deployed showed some hunger and zest, especially in pressing the Tunisians and keeping the ball when they needed a breather. He got some insights on some of the new players and he will be delighted to get a left-footed left back and a dribbling wizard into the squad as he prepares the team for Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers. /10