Chelsea FC goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, sustained a right thigh injury during a training session with Senegal this week, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Mendy, who joined Chelsea for a reported 22 million pounds ($28.47 million) from French club Stade Rennes in September, has returned to London and will undergo further tests.

Senegal is due to play Morocco later on Friday.

“The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury,” Chelsea said in a statement here on their website.

“The goalkeeper… had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat… Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations.”

The 28-year-old was brought in to boost Chelsea’s goalkeeping options with Spain’s Kepa Arrizabalaga suffering a dip in form since last season.

Mendy kept a clean sheet in his first league start as Frank Lampard’s side beat Crystal Palace 4-0 last Saturday.

Chelsea next host Southampton on October 17 when the league resumes following the international break.