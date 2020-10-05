ADVERTISEMENT

The English Premier League witnessed some dramatic results this weekend with Liverpool and Manchester United both suffering humiliating defeats against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

A sensational first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a spectacular 7-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday to end the champions’ 100 per cent start to the season in extraordinary fashion.

The game witnessed a lot of records as Watkins became the first player in 10 years to score a Premier League hat trick against Liverpool.

10 – Ollie Watkins is the 10th player to score a @premierleague hat-trick against Liverpool, and the first since Dimitar Berbatov in September 2010. Hero. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/5u1e3c8lve — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

It was also the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a game since April 1963.

The case was even worse for United as they were whipped 6-1 at their home ground at Old Trafford.

Spurs pumped in four goals in the first half after United had taken an early lead from the penalty spot.

Tottenham are the first visiting side to score four first half goals in a league game away at Manchester United since Spurs themselves also did so in November 1957.

For United, the month October is turning to be a nightmare as they have conceded six goals in a single Premier League game for only the third time – with each coming in October (1996 v Southampton, 2011 v Man City, Sunday v Spurs)

3 – Manchester United are the 7th side in Premier League history to concede a penalty in 3+ successive home games and the first since Arsenal in December 2016. Clumsy. pic.twitter.com/bu5fEjuXaj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

In other matches on Sunday, Arsenal picked up their third win in four games with a 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United.

Bukayo Saka who was recently called up to the English national team marked his invitation with a goal on Sunday.

At the King Power stadium with Wilfred Ndidi still missing in action, Leicester City’s 100 per cent start to the season ended with a crash as they were upset 3-0 at home by West Ham United.

As stated by Opta Stats, there have been 144 goals scored in 38 Premier League games this season, an average of 3.79 per game; this is the highest goals per game ratio in an English top-flight season since 1930/31 (3.95 goals per game).

