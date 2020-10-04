ADVERTISEMENT

Southampton beat an insipid West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday to leave the visitors in danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

The goals came either side of half-time from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton had a couple of chances to take an early lead but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone stood strong to make reflex saves to deny Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams.

But Johnstone could do nothing when Djenepo received the ball in the box and executed a sharp turn to shrug off two defenders.

He then fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the home side the lead four minutes before the break.

Romeu produced a stunner with 20 minutes to play when he leapt into the air to latch on to an Armstrong cross, firing home for his first goal in 50 games for the club.

Southampton moved up to 10th in the standings with their second consecutive win and clean sheet, while winless West Brom remained in 17th place with a point after four games.

However, the three bottom teams have a game each in hand.

