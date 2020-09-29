ADVERTISEMENT

Diogo Jota opened his goal-scoring account for Liverpool on Monday night as the Reds came from one goal down to beat Arsenal 3-1 in their Premier League tie at Anfield.

It was the Gunners that drew the first blood when Alexandre Lacazzette who was making his 100th Premier League appearance gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute against the run of play.

With the goal, the Frenchman became the first player to score in Arsenal’s opening 3 EPL games since Olivier Giroud in September 2013.

However, Arsenal’s lead lasted just 147 seconds as Sadio Mane tapped in the equalizer from a rebound after the initial shot by Mohammed Salah was spilled by goalkeeper Leno.

Mane’s goal was his sixth in nine Premier League appearances for Liverpool against Arsenal; a feat he has not achieved against any other team since joining the Reds.

Six minutes after the equalizer, Andre Robertson made amends for his part in the Arsenal goal as he shot Liverpool into the lead and the host held on until the break.

With his strike on Monday, Robertson has been directly involved in a goal in seven of his last eight EPL appearances.

In the second half, Arsenal had a couple of decent chances to get themselves back in the game but Lacazzette fluffed the opportunities that came for the Gunners.

At the end, it was one of the substitutes, Diogo Jota, that sealed victory for Liverpool as he marked his Anfield debut with a goal.

The former Wolfsburg striker is the 33rd different player to have scored for Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took over the Reds.

📊 Liverpool have scored 400 PL goals since Jurgen Klopp became manager in October 2015 Diogo Jota is the 33rd different player to score a PL goal for @LFC under Klopp pic.twitter.com/YYLj4ftzyp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 28, 2020

Also, Liverpool have now scored 400 Premier League goals since Klopp became manager in October 2015.

With three wins in their first three games, Liverpool are the first defending champions since 2012 to have enjoyed this bright start.

