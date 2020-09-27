The unpredictability of football was on display on Sunday as two big teams, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, suffered heavy defeats in their respective league games.

Bayern, fresh from their Super Cup triumph over Sevilla in Budapest, were surprisingly thumped 4-1 by TSG Hoffenheim.

Sunday’s loss, the first since December 2019, ended Bayern Munich’s 32-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

It also halted the Bavarian’s run of 14 consecutive Bundesliga wins.

The signs of what would befall Bayern at the Prezero Arena were evident when Hoffenheim raced to a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes with Ermin Bicakcic and Munas Dabbur giving the home side the lead.

Bayern Munich gave a false impression they would not go down without a fight when Joshua Kimmich pulled one back for them.

However, that was all Bayern could do in Sunday’s outing as Hoffenheim replied with two more second-half goals in the 77th and 90th minutes.

In England, it was worse for Pep Guardiola’s Man City as they were roundly beaten in their home ground where they had enjoyed a fair share of invincibility.

It was Leicester City that tore the Cityzens into shreds; beating them 5-2 to keep their spot on top of the Premier League standings with three wins from as many games.

3 – Leicester City have won each of their opening three games to a top-flight season for the very first time in the club's history. Magic. #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/oOhO3B5hSN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

This is the best start ever the Foxes have enjoyed in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick for Leicester City before he was replaced by Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the 85th minute.

For Guardiola, Sunday is filled with many unwanted records that have now put on his managerial career.

According to Opta Stats, this is the first time in 686 games as a manager, that Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals.

1 – For the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals. It is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City have shipped five goals in any competition. Famous. #MCILEI https://t.co/M3edianY1v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

It is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City have shipped five goals in any competition.

