Alex Iwobi got one of the goals and also provided an assist as Everton romped to a 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town in their League Cup tie on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian star had first rattled the crossbar in the 21st minute but it was his teammate Richarlison that got Everton’s first two goals in the first half.

While Mark Duffy cut Everton’s lead soon after the restart, Iwobi restored Everton’s two-goal cushion almost immediately.

Callum Camps pulled one goal back for Fleetwood again but this time Carlo Ancelotti’s men responded with two goals from Bernard in the 73rd minute and Moise Kean in the 90th minute.

Indeed, Premier League teams lived up to their billing in Wednesday night’s League Cup ties with Chelsea and Newcastle United securing the biggest wins of the night

Both the Blues and Magpies suffered home losses last weekend in their Premier League ties but they came out smoking against their lower league oppositions in the League Cup.

Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge hammered Barnsley 6-0 with summer acquisition Kai Havertz scoring his first career hat trick in the largely one-sided encounter.

Tammy Abraham, who opened the flood gate of goals as well as Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud, were the other goal scorers for Frank Lampard’s team.

Newcastle United went one step further; beating their own opponent Morecambe 7-0.

Elsewhere, John Mikel Obi’s Stoke City got a lone goal victory over Gillingham to progress to the next round.

Tyrese Campbell’s solitary strike in the 37th minute saw the Potters through.

Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The defeat means the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have crashed out of the Cup competition.

The League Cup Third Round games will be completed on Thursday.

