Former Manchester United Coach, David Moyes, has emerged as the latest high-profile sporting figure to test positive for COVID-19.

Moyes, who was in charge of the Red Devils for 10 months, now handles another Premier League side West Ham United.

He tested positive alongside two other West Ham players.

According to a statement issued by the Hammers, the positive test for the affected three individuals was discovered just before Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Hull City.

Though Moyes could not oversee the game, his assistant lan Irvine took charge of the match, which West Ham went on to win 5-1 as Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko both scored twice, with Robert Snodgrass also on target.

A club statement said: “West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop, and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19.

“The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home.

“All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

“Everyone at West Ham United send their best wishes to David, Issa, and Josh.

With this development, Moyes, Diop, and Cullen will not be able to take any part in the training or the league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic a couple of Premier League players and managers have tested positive but have since recovered.

That nonetheless, the UK has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world.

There are reports suggesting a possible second lockdown in the country which is not sure would affect sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related